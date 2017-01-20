Messy Monday Night – Tuesday Storm

Hi Folks. It’s Friday night and we’re all looking ahead to the weekend. Beyond that though, our next storm will be one to watch for Monday night through Tuesday. The storm we’re keeping an eye on is originating from this mischief currently affecting the west coast.



The trough will pick up some gulf of Mexico moisture on Sunday and the surface low will strengthen and surge north. Based on today’s forecast, snow lovers won’t be thrilled with the expected storm track. The low should track somewhere near southeastern MA and Cape Cod. A track like that will likely throw some warm air over head several thousand feet in elevation.



A northeast wind, and stale snow pack in place, should be able to keep cold air in place at the ground level for and extend period, and esp. over the interior. That would make for some slippery travel for the Tuesday morning commute.



Any precipitation we this weekend through early next week looks very light and mostly flurries and drizzle. The time frame to zero in on looks to be Monday night though Tuesday. The track looks too warm for a big snow storm, but some freezing/frozen precipitation appears to be in the cards. Light accumulations of snow are possible at the onset, but a transition to sleet and freezing rain will become the focus by Tuesday morning. Icing looks to be the primary concern that day, and based on today’s forecast, should affect the Tuesday AM commute. Coastal areas should warm above freezing, resulting in a change to all rain.



Another variable will be winds. Gusts 30 to 40 mph may lead to some scattered power outages Tuesday. Depending on the temperature set up, potential for localized flooding might be something to watch as over an inch of rain is possible. That’s the scoop three days out. The storm should be gone by Wednesday morning. Stay tuned for updates in the coming days as we’re still many days away and lots can change.

Thanks for checking in,

Charlie