Snow Tuesday

Our next complex storm system will bring snow the area on Tuesday. It’s looking like 4 to 8″ of snow will accumulate for most of the area before we introduce a change to sleet and freezing rain for Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. It still looks like some freezing rain and freezing drizzle will linger into early Wednesday morning making for some slippery travel early that day. The trend will be for improvement that day with some afternoon sun returning. Late day highs should rebound into the 40s. Colder air will move back into the picture on Thursday and Friday.

TUESDAY STORM DETAILS



TIMING: Snow will overspread the area 12AM to 5AM Tuesday morning.



Snow will be with us the entire day Tuesday ending with some freezing rain early Wednesday morning.



Slippery travel is expected for both the morning and afternoon commute Tuesday. Some icing may linger into the early Wednesday morning commute. Wednesday afternoon commute will improve.

TYPE: All snow is expected Tuesday. A transition to sleet and freezing rain looks likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The storm is expected to end as a period of freezing rain and freezing drizzle Wednesday morning.

HOW MUCH: Most areas will pick up 4-8″ before we introduce a change over. Locally higher amounts are possible in the mountains. See map below.



WIND: NE winds are expected to remain around 10 mph. Winds are not expected to be a problem with this storm.