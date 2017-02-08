Thursday Snow Storm

It’s turning into quite the dynamic week here in Vacationland. It’s hard to believe we have a snow storm on the way after near record warmth today. Portland nudged 50° which missed a daily record by only one degree.



Our next storm on deck will bring snow to the area for most of the day Thursday. It will move in during the morning and exit early nighttime hours. Most communities will pick up a half foot plus during that time frame. Temperatures will become colder throughout the day falling into the low teens. It will feel colder than air temps thanks to a stiff northerly wind. Wind chill values should be in the single digits by afternoon. The back edge of the snow will exit the region during the early night time hours.

TIMING: Thursday. Snow arrive 7AM-10AM. Heaviest late morning through late afternoon. The back edge should be swinging through around 8PM Thursday.



HOW MUCH: Most towns will pick up a half foot plus. The coast will see the most with a general 8-12″ . Farther inland (Sebago Lake, Lewiston, Augusta) around 6-10″. Hills and mountains will experience a general 3-6″.

TYPE: All snow. With temperatures in the teens, a fluffy snow with little water content is expected. During an average storm snow to liquid rations are generally 12:1. This storm may produce ratios of 20:1. Blowing and drifting looks likely during the afternoon and evening. Snow will become wind packed late as well.

WIND: Northeast to north winds will increase throughout the day to 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 25 to 35 mph will be felt afternoon and evening.

COASTAL FLOODING: We’re watching the Thursday morning high tide 9:26 AM 10.7′. Minor coastal flooding, beach erosion, and splash over is possible.