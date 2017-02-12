Heavy Snow And Becoming Very Windy

Snowfall rates have been 1 to 3 inches per hour at times tonight. Heavy snow will reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile into the first half of Monday. A general 16 to 24 inches should be expected out of this storm.



Winds will be at their strongest on Monday. You’ll likely notice northerly winds increasing early in the day producing blizzard or near blizzard conditions. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Midcoast and Downeast. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the rest of the area. Winds and snowfall rates will be monitored closely early Monday. Blizzard Warnings may need to be expended if the combination of heavy snow and strong winds comes together.



TIMING: Snow began for most towns around 2PM . Heavy snow will produces rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour overnight and into the day Monday. Snow will taper to snow showers and end during the course of the afternoon and evening.



PRECIPITATION TYPE: All snow is expected. Some sleet has been reported at the coast. That is expected to be brief as a change back to snow is likely. With temperatures in the 20s, it’s looking like a light and fluffy snow for region. That will become wind blown with significant blowing and drifting by early Monday.

HOW MUCH: There will be an abundant amount of moisture available therefore snow totals should be in the 16-24″ range. Much like Thursday’s storm, blowing and drifting should make for and adventure measuring.

WIND: Gusts over 30 mph out of the northeast are possible Sunday night. Strongest winds still look to be Monday when direction shifts north and then northwest. Gusts 40 to 50 mph are expected. Gusts over 50 mph are possible Mid-Coast.



POWER OUTAGES: The combination snow and wind should put power outages potential in the likely category.

COASTAL FLOODING: A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for coastal Cumberland, York, and Rockingham Counties from Midnight through 3AM. Minor coastal flooding, beach erosion and splash over should be expected around the time of high tide at 12:25 AM.

AVALANCHE WARNING: The Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning for Tuckerman and Huntington Ravines through Monday. The combination of up to 2 feet of snow and hurricane force winds may create large avalanches in many areas capable of running onto flat terrain



Snow will taper off during the mid to late afternoon Monday. We’ll get a break from storms on Tuesday and then the next in the series will arrive Wednesday. Temperatures look a little bit milder at the onset, therefore some rain or mixing is possible with that one. Regardless the potential for more significant snow accumulations is possible Wednesday through Thursday. Stay tuned.



Charlie Lopresti-Chief Meteorologist