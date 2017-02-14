5th Storm In 9 days

The next one arriving Wednesday should be last of the series. A Winter Storm Warning is up for parts of Maine and New Hampshire. An inverted trough will be the focus for significant snowfall. If you’re familiar with these features, you know it’s important to stay updated as changes are common. Southern and Coastal Maine should experience some rain on Wednesday, but a change to snow looks likely evening and overnight.



TIMING: Snow and rain arrives Wednesday morning. Southern and coastal areas will experience mostly rain during the day. Farther inland and north, it’s all, or mostly snow.



Areas that experience rain will change to snow Wednesday evening. Moderate to heavy snow is expected for the entire area Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snow will come to an end Thursday.



HOW MUCH: Totals will vary significantly for a variety of reasons. Some rain will hold totals down south and coast. In addition the location and strength of the inverted trough will be crucial in determining where the steadiest and heaviest snow will occur. Most of the area should pick up a half foot to foot. Slightly higher amounts are possible inland and mountains.



TYPE: South and coast will experience rain for a large portion of the day. Farther inland that rain snow line will sharpen up near Sebago Lake and Lewiston. Areas that experience rain will see a change over to snow by evening Wednesday.

WINDS: Winds will be 10 to 15 mph out of the east/southeast during the day. Stronger north to northwest winds gusting 20 to 30 mph will develop on Thursday morning.

POWER OUTAGES: Snow consistency will be wetter than the last storm. With winds picking up out of the north and northwest Thursday some power outages are possible.

FLOODING: Coastal Flooding is not expected to be a significant variable in this storm.

Thanks for checking in. You can more updates on my page on Facebook and Twitter

https://www.facebook.com/CharlieLopresti/

https://twitter.com/CharlieWGME