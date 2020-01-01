Charlie’s Top 10 Biggest Weather Events In Southern Maine Over The Past Decade

Hi Everyone, I hope you are all having a great winter. And happy New Year! Driving into work yesterday, I started thinking about the most significant weather events of the past decade in southern Maine. Here’s the list I came up with. Let’s hope for great new decade of weather!

Did I miss any? In no particular order, here are my top 10 biggest weather stories of the past decade.



-2010 Gregg Lagerquist Birthday Storm



2010 July Tornadoes



-2011 Irene





-2013 Blizzard



-2014 Tornado and Microburst



-2015 Feb Cold



-2017 Pre Halloween Blackout



-2017 Tornadoes



-2018 Bomb Cyclone



-2019 Wind Storm

