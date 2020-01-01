Charlie’s Top 10 Biggest Weather Events In Southern Maine Over The Past Decade

Hi Everyone, I hope you are all having a great winter. And happy New Year! Driving into work yesterday, I started thinking about the most significant weather events of the past decade in southern Maine. Here’s the list I came up with. Let’s hope for great new decade of weather!
Did I miss any? In no particular order, here are my top 10 biggest weather stories of the past decade.
-2010 Gregg Lagerquist Birthday Storm
-2013 Blizzard
-2014 Tornado and Microburst
Thanks for taking the time to check this out…. If you’d like to get daily weather updates, check us out on social media and WGME.com. Thanks for reading.
Charlie Lopresti Facebook
Charlie Lopresti Twitter
Charlie Lopresti Instagram